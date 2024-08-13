PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Citigroup

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.50% from the stock’s current price.

PACS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of PACS Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PACS Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PACS Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Shares of NYSE:PACS opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. PACS Group has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $36.32.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $934.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACS Group will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACS Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,513,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PACS Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PACS Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACS Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of PACS Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $870,000.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

