Paramount Resources Ltd. (PRMRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on August 30th

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1084 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Paramount Resources Price Performance
Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66.
Paramount Resources Company Profile
