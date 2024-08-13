Pax Dollar Reaches Market Cap of $111.27 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $111.27 million and $3.61 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 111,187,841 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

