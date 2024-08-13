Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Given New $8.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PAYO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Payoneer Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.25.

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $6.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.82. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $239.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 10,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $58,517.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at $11,715,763.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Itai Perry sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 233,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,834. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 10,601 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $58,517.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,122,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,715,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,760,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,573,509 in the last three months. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 129,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 11.7% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Payoneer Global by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 227,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 1.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 160,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

