PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.77

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 2412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

PCCW Trading Up 10.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13.

PCCW Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.1051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

