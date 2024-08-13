Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:PCSC) Short Interest Down 40.0% in July

Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:PCSC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Perceptive Capital Solutions Stock Performance

Perceptive Capital Solutions stock remained flat at $10.09 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,847. Perceptive Capital Solutions has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $10.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perceptive Capital Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCSC. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Perceptive Capital Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $850,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perceptive Capital Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perceptive Capital Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Perceptive Capital Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Perceptive Capital Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $3,036,000.

Perceptive Capital Solutions Company Profile

Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses or entities. Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp is based in NEW YORK.

