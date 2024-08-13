Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.84

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27.84 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.36), with a volume of 68486 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.20 ($0.36).

Petra Diamonds Stock Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 36.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 40.77. The company has a market capitalization of £54.38 million, a PE ratio of -74.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Petra Diamonds news, insider Richard Duffy bought 80,879 shares of Petra Diamonds stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £24,263.70 ($30,980.21). In other Petra Diamonds news, insider Richard Duffy bought 80,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £24,263.70 ($30,980.21). Also, insider José Manuel Vargas purchased 1,500,000 shares of Petra Diamonds stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £600,000 ($766,087.84). Corporate insiders own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services. Petra Diamonds Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

