Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Pitney Bowes Stock Performance
PBI stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,424,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,475. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92. Pitney Bowes has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.99.
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $793.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.65 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pitney Bowes will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Pitney Bowes
Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.
