Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

PBI stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,424,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,475. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92. Pitney Bowes has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.99.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $793.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.65 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pitney Bowes will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

About Pitney Bowes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBI. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 711.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 80,674 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 19,792 shares during the period. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.