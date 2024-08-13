Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the July 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Plastic2Oil Price Performance

PTOI remained flat at $0.00 on Tuesday. 6,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,477. Plastic2Oil has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Plastic2Oil Company Profile

Plastic2Oil, Inc engages in the transforming waste plastics to oil and other fuel products in the United States. It produces light and heavy fuel products, such as naphtha, fuel oil No. 2 and fuel oil No. 6. The company also produces by-products, including a reusable off-gas similar to natural gas and a carbon residue known as petcoke.

