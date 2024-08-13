Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PLUG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.19.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $1.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 181.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,986,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $189,153,000 after purchasing an additional 999,194 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,800,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,775,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,813 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Plug Power by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,422,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 923,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,374,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 102,095 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

