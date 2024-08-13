Pocket Network Price Hits $0.0339 on Top Exchanges (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Pocket Network token can now be purchased for $0.0339 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pocket Network has a market cap of $34.55 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,683,071,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a decentralized platform connecting various blockchains to serve Web3 dApps’ data needs. It uses a cost-efficient model, supports over 50 blockchains, and employs a PoS consensus mechanism for scalability and data consistency. The POKT token, integral to the ecosystem, is used for staking nodes and accessing the Pocket Portal, offering up to 1 million free data relays per day. The network was co-founded by CEO Michael O’Rourke.”

