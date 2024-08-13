Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125%’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has decreased its dividend by an average of 56.3% per year over the last three years.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.43. 311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.40.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

