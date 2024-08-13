Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) Shares Gap Up to $4.56

Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.56, but opened at $4.70. Powerfleet shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 202,253 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Powerfleet in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Powerfleet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Powerfleet

Powerfleet Price Performance

About Powerfleet

The firm has a market cap of $514.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.69.

(Get Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Powerfleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerfleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.