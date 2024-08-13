PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives $32.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.64.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $30.83 on Thursday. PPL has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PPL by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 62,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 18,308 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC lifted its position in PPL by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in PPL by 31.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 81,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

