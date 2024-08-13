ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,154,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,695,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081,007 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 51.9% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 906,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after purchasing an additional 309,754 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $24,996,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 538,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after acquiring an additional 158,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $13,228,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

BITO stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $19.32. The company had a trading volume of 668,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,510,557. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average is $25.58. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $33.79.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

