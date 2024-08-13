Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives $118.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prudential Financial

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1,312.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:PRU opened at $108.40 on Thursday. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $87.95 and a 12-month high of $128.52. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.34.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Free Report

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.