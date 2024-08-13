Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stake Boosted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,074,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,572,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,978,000 after acquiring an additional 667,773 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,389,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,132,000 after acquiring an additional 455,693 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,132,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,425,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.7 %

PEG stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.95. 629,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $81.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.27 and its 200-day moving average is $69.26.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.