Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Short Interest Update

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 2,144.4% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Publicis Groupe Stock Up 0.2 %

PUBGY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.02. The company had a trading volume of 41,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $29.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93.

Publicis Groupe Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.

