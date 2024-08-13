PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Up to $21.35

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.35, but opened at $22.83. PureTech Health shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 891 shares changing hands.

PureTech Health Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average is $26.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

