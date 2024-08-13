QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Short Interest Down 96.0% in July

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

QHSLab stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.15. 35,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,336. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15. QHSLab has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.35.

QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.

