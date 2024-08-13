Qorvo (QRVO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO):

8/1/2024 – Qorvo was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/31/2024 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $105.00 to $118.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $105.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Qorvo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $105.00.

7/31/2024 – Qorvo had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $145.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $124.00 to $142.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $125.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Qorvo was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/17/2024 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $95.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Qorvo was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/25/2024 – Qorvo was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/17/2024 – Qorvo was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of QRVO traded up $3.73 on Tuesday, reaching $111.01. 1,300,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,689. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $130.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $886.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,016,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,016,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,214,513.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,364,647.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,431 shares of company stock worth $4,426,243 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 81.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 3.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

