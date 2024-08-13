QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Up 1.1%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $165.69 and last traded at $164.62. 1,850,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 9,365,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.01, for a total value of $1,539,081.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,285 shares of company stock valued at $5,871,215 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,980,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 803,673 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $160,082,000 after buying an additional 105,695 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 177,040 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,379 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 988,683 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $196,807,000 after purchasing an additional 479,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 250.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,214 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,998,000 after purchasing an additional 39,463 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.