Quantum Self Reported Market Cap Hits $0.00 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last week, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $19.91 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010558 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,925.10 or 0.99873561 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008029 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007659 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012009 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $19.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

