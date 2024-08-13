Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.50 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.19.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quebecor
Quebecor Price Performance
Quebecor Company Profile
Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Quebecor
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.