Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.50 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.19.

Shares of QBR.B stock opened at C$33.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.65. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of C$27.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.07. The firm has a market cap of C$5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.04.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

