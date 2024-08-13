Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Hits New 12-Month High at $151.98

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $151.98 and last traded at $150.91, with a volume of 32954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.58.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.36 and a 200 day moving average of $135.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

