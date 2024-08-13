Quipt Home Medical (QIP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$86.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$86.76 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital raised shares of Quipt Home Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Quipt Home Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

