Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Radius Recycling from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Radius Recycling Stock Up 2.1 %

RDUS stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.96. 166,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,148. The stock has a market cap of $391.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Radius Recycling has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $33.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.07. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $673.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radius Recycling will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Radius Recycling

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Radius Recycling by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Radius Recycling during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Radius Recycling during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Radius Recycling by 18.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Radius Recycling in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Radius Recycling

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

