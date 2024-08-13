Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Trading 10.2% Higher

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) traded up 10.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.14. 13,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 184,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Rapport Therapeutics Stock Up 11.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rapport Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($1.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapport Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapport Therapeutics news, Director James Healy purchased 44,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,664.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,666.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapport Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $45,393,000. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Rapport Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $58,105,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Rapport Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,361,000.

Rapport Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

