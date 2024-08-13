RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 78.28% from the stock’s current price.

RCM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCMT remained flat at $18.51 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,351. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. RCM Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $32.15.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 74.07%. The firm had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RCM Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RCM Technologies by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. raised its position in RCM Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RCM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

