Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Twilio (TWLO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) recently:

8/5/2024 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Twilio had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $77.00.

8/2/2024 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2024 – Twilio was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/20/2024 – Twilio was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/12/2024 – Twilio was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/10/2024 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Twilio is now covered by analysts at Tigress Financial. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2024 – Twilio was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/16/2024 – Twilio was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/14/2024 – Twilio was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $70.00.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $59.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.21. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,745,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $46,133.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,963,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,745,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,967 shares of company stock worth $3,796,221. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Twilio by 159.1% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Twilio by 327.9% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

