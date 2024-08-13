Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Recon Technology Stock Up 10.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RCON opened at $2.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08. Recon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02.
About Recon Technology
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Recon Technology
- What does consumer price index measure?
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.