Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the July 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 677,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Recruit Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Recruit stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,340. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39. Recruit has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $12.25.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

