Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) PT Lowered to $16.00

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

RXRX stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 765.90%. The firm had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,387,039.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,387,039.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,243,468 shares in the company, valued at $11,589,121.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 243,682 shares of company stock worth $1,945,468. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

