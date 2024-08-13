Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Director Sells $790,950.00 in Stock

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) Director Mary Porter Gale sold 15,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $790,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,349,933.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, August 12th, Mary Porter Gale sold 30,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $1,569,300.00.

NYSE:RDDT traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,961,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,548,105. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.05. Reddit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $78.08.

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $281.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.86 million. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000.

Several research firms have commented on RDDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Reddit from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Reddit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Reddit from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

