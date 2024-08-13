Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Upgraded to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Redwire from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Longbow Research boosted their target price on shares of Redwire from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Redwire from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Redwire presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.65.

NYSE:RDW opened at $5.37 on Friday. Redwire has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $8.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.97.

In other Redwire news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 24,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $176,669.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,708,528 shares in the company, valued at $253,530,548.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 238,732 shares of company stock worth $1,836,940. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwire in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redwire by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Redwire by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Redwire by 496.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 59,372 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Redwire by 64.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

