Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,011.00, for a total value of $836,097.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at $18,941,329.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,561 shares of company stock worth $40,585,963 in the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of REGN traded up $25.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,146.51. The stock had a trading volume of 118,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,129. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $126.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $769.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,148.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,057.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $989.59.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,232.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,097.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

