Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,427 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RF. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $20.71. 1,884,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,107,600. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.64. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $22.88.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.51.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

