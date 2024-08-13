Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Purchased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Relx by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,813,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,705 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth about $21,983,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Relx by 185.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 434,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Relx by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,349,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,842,000 after purchasing an additional 399,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of RELX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.19. 34,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,944. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.78.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

