ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in ResMed were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ResMed by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,813,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,709 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $233,966,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3,599.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,823,000 after purchasing an additional 485,540 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its position in ResMed by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 551,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,938,000 after buying an additional 366,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in ResMed by 1,844.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,506,000 after buying an additional 179,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Price Performance

NYSE RMD traded up $5.62 on Tuesday, hitting $220.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.31. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.66. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $225.68.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RMD. Oppenheimer cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.70.

View Our Latest Report on ResMed

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $10,419,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,108.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total transaction of $10,419,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,741 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,108.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $2,833,378.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,060,983.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,409 shares of company stock valued at $20,201,279. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.