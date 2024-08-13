REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on REVG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on REV Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REV Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

REV Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. REV Group has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.61.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $616.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.17 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 9.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that REV Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in REV Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in REV Group by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in REV Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in REV Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in REV Group by 525.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

