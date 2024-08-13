Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,819,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 2,298,722 shares.The stock last traded at $6.58 and had previously closed at $6.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

The firm has a market cap of $687.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,945,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,398,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after acquiring an additional 328,781 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,237,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 672,803 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 251.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,147,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 820,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 34,736 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

