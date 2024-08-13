Reviewing ALD (OTCMKTS:ALLDF) & McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) and ALD (OTCMKTS:ALLDF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares McGrath RentCorp and ALD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McGrath RentCorp 13.39% 13.33% 5.58% ALD N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for McGrath RentCorp and ALD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McGrath RentCorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 ALD 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

McGrath RentCorp currently has a consensus target price of $116.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.79%. Given McGrath RentCorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe McGrath RentCorp is more favorable than ALD.

This table compares McGrath RentCorp and ALD’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McGrath RentCorp $865.53 million 2.94 $174.62 million $5.13 20.23 ALD N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

McGrath RentCorp has higher revenue and earnings than ALD.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.1% of McGrath RentCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of McGrath RentCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

McGrath RentCorp beats ALD on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McGrath RentCorp

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment rents and sells modular buildings designed for use as classrooms, temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, sales offices, construction field offices, restroom buildings, health care clinics, child care facilities, office spaces, and various other purposes. The TRS-RenTelco segment rents and sells general purpose electronic test equipment, such as oscilloscopes, amplifiers, analyzers, signal source, and power source test equipment primarily to aerospace, defense, electronics, industrial, research, and semiconductor industries. It also provides communications test equipment, including network and transmission test equipment for various fiber, copper, and wireless networks to the manufacturers of communications equipment and products, electrical and communications installation contractors, field technicians, and service providers. The Portable Storage segment offers steel containers to provide a temporary storage solution. The Enviroplex segment manufactures and sells portable classrooms directly to public school districts and other educational institutions in California. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Livermore, California.

About ALD

About ALD

ALD S.A. provides service leasing and vehicle fleet management services. Its products and services include full service leasing, fleet management, outsourcing solutions, and sale and lease back; fleet consultancy; and tools and services for fleet managers and drivers. The company is also involved in trading used cars and light commercial vehicles, and the retail sale of vehicles. The company operates in Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Northern Europe, South America, Africa, and Asia. ALD S.A. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Rueil-Malmaison, France. ALD S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Société Générale Société anonyme.

