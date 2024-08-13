Reviewing QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) & Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN)

Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) and QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Roadzen and QDM International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roadzen 0 0 1 0 3.00 QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Roadzen currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 629.93%. Given Roadzen’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Roadzen is more favorable than QDM International.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roadzen $46.72 million 2.01 -$99.67 million N/A N/A QDM International $6.37 million 47.60 $1.57 million $0.13 8.00

This table compares Roadzen and QDM International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

QDM International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Roadzen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.7% of Roadzen shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.9% of QDM International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Roadzen has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QDM International has a beta of 6.63, indicating that its stock price is 563% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Roadzen and QDM International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roadzen N/A N/A N/A QDM International 25.82% 62.31% 31.23%

Summary

QDM International beats Roadzen on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roadzen

Roadzen, Inc., an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities. The company also provides insurance distribution platform that enables product creation and underwriting, re-insurer backing, and API exchange; and distribution, pre-inspection assistance, telematics, and roadside assistance. In addition, it offers insurance broker services. Roadzen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Burlingame, California.

About QDM International

QDM International Inc. operates as an insurance brokerage company primarily in Hong Kong. The company offers life and medical insurance, such as individual life insurance; and general insurance, including automobile, commercial property, and liability and homeowner insurance. It also operates as a mandatory provident fund intermediary; and provides assistance on account opening and related services under mandatory provident fund and occupational retirement schemes ordinance schemes. The company is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

