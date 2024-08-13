Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the July 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Rigetti Computing Stock Up 10.4 %
Shares of RGTIW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 22,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,692. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20. Rigetti Computing has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.42.
Rigetti Computing Company Profile
