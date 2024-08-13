Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $616.03 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010736 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,706.24 or 1.00095590 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008116 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007567 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012006 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00140119 USD and is up 3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $65.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

