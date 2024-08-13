Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) were up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.86 and last traded at $13.61. Approximately 7,232,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 42,581,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,374,438. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 485,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,309 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,684 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,559 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 28.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

