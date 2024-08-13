Robert M. Averick Acquires 25,000 Shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Stock

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) Director Robert M. Averick purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $138,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 459,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amtech Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ASYS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $5.48. 29,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,704. The stock has a market cap of $77.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.47. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amtech Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 19.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 69.7% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amtech Systems in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

