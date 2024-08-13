Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) rose 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.47 and last traded at $39.44. Approximately 2,197,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 7,380,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBLX. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.48.

Get Roblox alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RBLX

Roblox Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 18,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $591,452.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 322,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,772.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 900 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,112,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 18,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $591,452.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 322,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,772.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 471,613 shares of company stock valued at $17,411,713. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.