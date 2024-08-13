Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Gap Down to $5.39

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.39, but opened at $5.25. Rocket Lab USA shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 2,153,887 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RKLB shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $6.00 to $5.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 54.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.78%. The business had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,116.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,116.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $122,489.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 666,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,030.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 257.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,038 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

