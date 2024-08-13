Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $240,000 Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,459,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,459,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,941,366. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ GEHC traded up $1.80 on Tuesday, reaching $84.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,765,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,665. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.30 and its 200-day moving average is $82.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.58.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

